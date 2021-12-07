Thousands of Derbyites (with a crowd estimated between 1,500 and 2,000) amassed at Madison Avenue Central Park on the final day of November as the city brought back its traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.
Following the countdown and official lighting led by Mayor Randy White, attendees were able to get cookies and kettle corn to snack on while there were a number of food trucks serving up grub as well. There were also a number of lighted displays set up, presenting several photo opportunities for those who showed up – as well as those who may choose to visit the park later in December.