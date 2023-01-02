The city of Derby is currently conducting a community survey regarding future use of the Derby Difference sales tax. The sales tax has been used in the past to help fund construction of Rock River Rapids, Decarsky Park (phase one), operations of Derby Fire and Rescue and more.
A select random group of Derby residents will receive a survey in the mail in the month of January. A link will also go out inviting all community members to complete the survey online. Residents can visit derbyks.com/salestaxrenewal for more information on the survey and the sales tax renewal process.