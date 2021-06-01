After being approached about the opportunity, the Derby City Council authorized execution of a contract to purchase the Zollinger property (9558 E. 79th St.) – near the southeast entrance of High Park – at its May 25 meeting. The proposed purchase price is $98,000.
Intent following the purchase is to annex the 1.12-acre parcel into the city, demolish all structures over time and make the property part of High Park. The property would be used for open green space and/or potential overflow parking during large events.