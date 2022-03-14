A continuously changing pandemic landscape could hold some benefits for the city of Derby, at least as it pertains to funding from the American Rescue Plant Act.
City Manager Kiel Mangus updated the Derby City Council on some changes tied to ARPA at the March 8 meeting. With those changes, city staff are eyeing some new uses for the ARPA funds, looking for guidance from the council.
Derby is getting $3.8 million in funding from ARPA, with the second half of that allotment to be received in July 2022.
On top of numerous reporting guidelines, there were several restrictions in place when the American Rescue Plan Act was originally introduced. Due to that fact, city staff had earmarked funds for one of the few eligible uses – water/wastewater improvements (as part of the city’s master plan).
With the latest ruling set to take effect April 1, though, cities like Derby are getting a little more wiggle room. Having a new standard allowance up to $10 million (which it falls under), Derby will be able to utilize its ARPA funds in revenue loss categories such as road maintenance, environmental remediation, public safety services and more.
“It allows cities more flexibility to use their funds,” Mangus said of the new ruling. “When we knew we had no other options, water and wastewater were perfectly good things for this.”
Part of the focus on water and wastewater projects came from the fact that those are services that impact all residents. However, with the expanded guidelines, Mangus noted the city is looking at flagging ARPA funds for one-time projects with high community impact that would would have to be explored through additional funding sources (bonds, reserves, etc.)
Collecting sewer fees means funds already exist to help facilitate the water and wastewater facility plans. Now, city staff are shifting gears and looking to direct ARPA funding toward reconstruction and overlay projects along Rock Road and Buckner Street, purchase emergency radios and update, design and potentially construct a railroad quiet zone through Derby.
The railroad quiet zone drew a lot of attention from city council members, with plenty of questions about how that might be updated.
“I know I’ve heard a lot of feedback from citizens that that’s a big thing,” said council member Chris Unkel. “I think the whole city benefits from it.”
Mangus noted that given the feedback against the closure of some crossings heard during the last study, the city had been looking into other options to implement a quiet zone.
One of the tools currently being reviewed is the use of wayside horns (popular in Kansas City), which can be installed at set intersections. The horns are then triggered electronically and shoot more directed sound down the nearby streets.
“It mitigates a lot of the noise that just gets blasted in all the residential areas and everyone else’s businesses that feel that impact,” Mangus said.
Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires also noted that, in place of median improvements at the crossings, the wayside horns could be a more cost-effective measure to help Derby get a quiet zone designation.
Regarding the potential impact of the closure of the Washington Street crossing, staff confirmed that would improve the safety index, but noted that closure of that crossing has been an unpopular discussion historically. Other factors staff noted should be taken into account include the park recently built to the west of that crossing.
Derby’s quiet zone study can be updated in 2023, according to staff, which will fall in line with the ARPA spending requirements. Along with that and the road maintenance, the council was generally on board with the new ARPA goals – especially given that the water/wastewater efforts would be a “drop in the bucket.”
“I’m agreeing that I think we’re interested in learning more about those things,” said Council President Nick Engle, “in lieu of using ARPA money for water elements.”