As part of its efforts to improve the K-15 corridor, the Derby City Council took action to keep those plans moving forward, authorizing a real estate transfer agreement with the Old Ranch Addition Homeowners Association at its May 10 meeting.
Located directly northeast of the Walmart off of K-15, the Old Ranch Addition HOA owned a portion of land directly in the path of the city’s planned enhancements for the K-15/Nelson Drive corridor – which intends to connect interior traffic to Patriot Avenue (to the north) and Buckner Street (to the east).
With the HOA’s transfer of Reserve A (a drainage reserve), the city will be able to utilize that land to construct improvements and implement the K-15 Area Plan. Those improvements will include an enhanced road connection to Walmart and a sidewalk connection from Walmart to the Old Ranch neighborhood.
In exchange for the transfer, the city will take over maintenance (mowing, trimming, etc.) of the Buckner Street right-of-way adjacent to the Old Ranch Addition. Meanwhile, the HOA will retain the portion of Reserve A that contains the neighborhood playground – handling that maintenance – and dedicate a sidewalk easement to facilitate the future sidewalk connection to Walmart. The city will also be financially responsible for splitting Reserve A and vacation the plat language to allow the future roadway use, as well as transfer closing costs.
“This is kind of a win-win for the city and the homeowner’s association,” said Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires.
Seeing efforts to advance the K-15 Area Plan as a good move, the City Council unanimously approved the real estate transfer agreement.