Police Recruitment

While the Derby Police Department is managing with current staff, measures were recently taken to help with recruitment and retention among both the PD and utilities division.

While standard personnel policy updates were addressed in September, additional changes came before the Derby City Council at its Nov. 8 meeting. 

The changes presented on Nov. 8 were to address more specific issues. Namely, an update was presented with the intent of recruiting more employees to the city’s police and public works (utilities) departments. Facing shortages in both departments, the council quickly voted to approve the personnel policy update.

