While standard personnel policy updates were addressed in September, additional changes came before the Derby City Council at its Nov. 8 meeting.
The changes presented on Nov. 8 were to address more specific issues. Namely, an update was presented with the intent of recruiting more employees to the city’s police and public works (utilities) departments. Facing shortages in both departments, the council quickly voted to approve the personnel policy update.
Currently, Director of Human Resources Jenny Turner reported the city is down 10 positions in the police department and seven positions in the utilities division of Public Works – with pay being indicated as a major factor in exit interviews.
Among the changes proposed to help address that issue are a shift in the work period for certified police officers (from 14 days to seven days), updates to standby pay from $0.75 to $3 per hour for non-public safety employees and $1 to $3 for public safety employees., updates of training pay from $1 to $2 per hour, adding a hiring bonus of $1,500 for all police applicants and increasing the military experience hiring bonus from $1,500 to $2,000, along with other measures.
“We believe that these changes will help distinguish us as a premier employer in this region,” Turner said.
Derby is competing for employees both in the region and across the state, feeling that squeeze from not only the public sector but the private sector as well. Recruitment and retention of police and utilities employees is not a unique issue Derby is facing, but one mirrored at the national level as well.
A number of factors have played into that which Derby Police Chief Robert Lee stated are seriously hindering recruitment especially.
“The applicant pool has dropped significantly,” Lee said.
City Manager Kiel Mangus noted staff have been talking with current police officers in particular on how to address recruitment and retention given the issues faced – knowing it is not a situation the city wants to get out of hand.
“We’re kind of hemorrhaging people right now,” Mangus said. “Ten officers being down, it’s not emergency mode right now, but if we lose a few more then we’re starting to have more issues.
Mangus noted to fill the 10 positions in the police department alone will likely take a year – a length that would be doubled if 10 more positions were open. He also said it is important to have shifts covered and not have to pull officers – even administrators – from other beats.
Lee noted that, at present, a couple of job offers have been made and a few other promising candidates are going through the background process, so help is likely on the way. He encouraged other candidates to consider Derby given the value and support given to Derby PD.
To that point, council members did not have to be swayed much to the personnel policy updates, wanting Derby to be the “place of choice to work” as Mayor Randy White put it. Knowing the measures to improve recruitment and retention are somewhat of a moving target, they were behind those proposed as a start.
“In my mind, I was like ‘is it even enough?’” questioned council member Chris Unkel “At some point, if you don’t have people then you don’t run a city.”
“Thank you guys for bringing this to a head before we got to 21 officers down,” said council member Jenny Webster.
Staff noted there are a variety of reasons, but the open positions with the police departments primarily come down to employees leaving – whether for retirement, moving to a smaller department or other reasons.
For additional measures to help with recruitment, council member Rick Coleman asked if unused health insurance pay could be turned into additional benefits. That’s something Turner noted the total compensation study being done in 2023 might be able to identify.
Estimated cost for the policy updates presented is $20,949 in 2022 and $159,142 in 2023, which can be covered in the budget given current savings due to the open positions. While the policy updated was approved 7-0, the city council took similar action on a pay matrix update for utilities positions, which was also approved 7-0 at the Nov. 8 meeting.