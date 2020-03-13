The City of Derby is currently monitoring the Coronavirus situation and asking employees and residents to take precautions. The health of the community and residents is of the utmost importance.
At this time, small city meetings and small events will continue as scheduled while also implementing social distancing techniques to prevent spreading germs. For example, chairs in meetings are being spaced farther apart so people have less risk of exposure to someone else’s sneeze or cough.
“With a changing situation, it is difficult to know what to expect,” said Kathy Sexton, City Manager. “Preparing for what might come, whether an infectious disease or severe weather season, is something we each need to do to keep our community safe and healthy.”
In the wake of Sedgwick County’s announced ban of public gatherings of more than 250 people, it was reported that the Pancake Feed benefitting the Derby Community Family Services is still planned to be held from 8 to 11 a.m. March 14 at the Derby Welcome Center (611 N. Mulberry, Suite 200).
The Derby Chamber of Commerce has been in contact with officials at the Sedgwick County Board of Health and has been assured that events like the pancake feed do not violate the current ban.
As it is understood residents may not feel comfortable attending the event due to the current state of affairs regarding COVID-19, they are encouraged to use their own judgment in regards to community events. Chamber staff and volunteers will take all recommended precautions to clean and sanitize the event space to limit the spread of germs. If you or someone in your family has been sick or is feeling unwell, the chamber asks that you do not attend this event.
To stay updated on the latest news in Derby, follow the city on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DerbyKS/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/derbyks) for updates on severe weather, Coronavirus and other community issues. You can also sign up to receive news updates on the city’s website at http://derbyks.com/list.aspx.