The city of Derby recently started a sewer line maintenance project. It includes inspecting and cleaning 225,000 linear feet of sewer lines by an outside nationally certified company.
The project encompasses properties south of Tall Tree Road from Rock Road to K-15. Crews may need to access residents’ backyards to locate manholes.
After lines are cleaned, there could be a foul odor in residents’ homes for a brief time. Run warm water and open doors or windows to eliminate the smell. The project is expected to last through the end of summer. Residents will be notified with a door hanger when crews are working in the area.