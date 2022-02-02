Winter weather that lead to an accumulation of about 6 inches of snow overnight on Feb. 2 persists and continues to force Derby businesses and residents to adjust.
Derby Public Schools, the Derby Recreation Center, city buildings and more were all closed Feb. 2 due to the weather, with some continuing that pattern on Feb. 3.
USD 260 has called off classes again Feb. 3 – meaning Latchkey and other school extracurricular activities will be cancelled as well. While Director of Communications Kristy Bansemer reported the plan is for city buildings (City Hall, Welcome Center, Derby Public Library, etc.) to reopen Feb. 3, the Derby Dash once again will be out of service due to weather conditions.
City staff also stated that due to winter weather, Waste Connections was unable to make collections Feb. 2 and may be unable to do so Feb. 3 as well. Customers can leave their carts out an extra day if necessary, with all delayed routes projected to be collected no later than Feb. 5.
Reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area could get another 1-2 inches of snow overnight, with conditions projected to have the greatest impact southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Winds could continue to cause blowing and drifting snow hazards.
Bansemer noted Derby Public Works crews continue to work on city streets and will do so once the snow stops as well.
“Public Works crews continue to work through the storm to maintain safe streets in Derby. De-icing, salt and sand application, and snow plowing is in use,” Bansemer said. “Once the storm subsides, a heavy treatment of de-icing material will be applied to the streets to help break up the compacted snow and ice. Snow treatment activities will continue until all priority traffic lanes as identified in the Snow Policy and snow route map are cleared.”
Motorists are encouraged to drive safely behind snow removal equipment and to use extreme caution if travel is necessary in the morning on Feb. 3.