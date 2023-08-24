McIntosh Improvements

According to staff, McIntosh Road (highlighted in red) is in need of a critical reconstruction, with a design study recently approved to determine the best path forward.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

While more action is to come, the Derby City Council took the first steps on a major road project along Derby’s west side at its Aug. 22 meeting, authorizing a design study contract for work on McIntosh Road.

Following annexation of adjacent parcels, the city took over maintenance responsibilities for McIntosh Road (one block west of River Street) in 2006 and 2007.

