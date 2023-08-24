While more action is to come, the Derby City Council took the first steps on a major road project along Derby’s west side at its Aug. 22 meeting, authorizing a design study contract for work on McIntosh Road.
Following annexation of adjacent parcels, the city took over maintenance responsibilities for McIntosh Road (one block west of River Street) in 2006 and 2007.
Since then, City Engineer Alex Lane noted maintenance has been “pretty limited” on the asphalt mat road. Given its poor pavement condition and with a culvert failing along Woodland Drive (off of McIntosh), the time has come to address the issue.
“This road has not held up well. It’s to the point where you’re patching on top of patches,” Lane said. “The whole street is failing. It’s time to think about how we want to reconstruct this street.”
Reconstruction projects are not something city staff typically handles, so Derby will look to an outside contractor. Before that, though, Lane noted the city will have to answer an important question: “What is the right decision for this road?”
As Lane pointed out, there are two primary options when it comes to reconstruction of McIntosh. The city can either reconstruct the road as is or improve it to urban standards (with curbs and gutters), which Lane noted would be more expensive.
While not in the capital improvement plan for the current budget, Lane noted money is available in the reserve funds to pay for the design study, which will help determine the best option for the road upgrade.
“This road’s a mess, so I’ll be glad that we get some movement on fixing this up,” council member Nick Engle said.
City Manager Kiel Mangus also pointed out this is not budgeted in the most recent five-year capital improvement plan. Until the design process is complete the city cannot fully budget for the project, but Mangus said given the current status of the road the project is expected to surpass $1 million – meaning it would need to be bonded out or addressed through potential sales tax funds.
Noting the work that has gone into the West End study in Derby and projects such as Warren Riverview, two other street reconstructions, etc., the council was in favor in taking the first steps on the next big road project in that area.
“This would be one more piece of that puzzle,” Mayor Randy White said.
Ultimately, a design study contract was authorized with JEO for a total not to exceed $76,500.