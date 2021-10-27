Traditionally, since 1992, the city of Derby has presented service awards to staff in five-year increments.
The Derby City Council recognized the latest employees to hit those milestones on Oct. 12.
City staff honored this year included (front row, left to right) Jenny Turner, Chris Swindler, Kathy Sexton, (back row, left to right) BreAnna Monk, Chris Hodges, Everett Haynes, Chris Harrold, Kyle Gasaway, award presenter Mayor Randy White and Tricia Flynn.
Not pictured: Justin Miller, Richard Montano, Robbie Narron, Chris Riggs, Cory Skov, Jared Dinwiddie, Derek Dunn, Adam Hartley, Andrew Storey, Lloyd Youel, George Brown, Michael Cooter, Trisah Duren, Kim Hart, Tony Pata, Chris Poirier, Karensa Schiffel, Belinda Stull, Mike Zehr, Sonya Dalton, Eric Dupler and Doug Chambers.