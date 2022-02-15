Given Derby’s transition to a city of the first class in 2020, it gained a seat on two different Sedgwick County boards. Recently, the county reached out to the city about also adding a seat for Derby on the Sedgwick County Solid Waste Management Committee in relation to its growth.
Mayor Randy White recommended – and the Derby City Council approved – the appointment of Assistant to the City Manager Sarah Gooding to serve on the committee that is responsible for the preparation and annual review of the county’s solid waste management plan. Gooding is also Derby’s contract liaison with Waste Management for the city’s trash franchise agreement.