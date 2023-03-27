Employees within the city of Derby’s Public Works Department – more specifically the water/wastewater division – were kept pretty busy over the past year.
During a recent annual report to the Derby City Council, Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza noted that along with Wastewater Master Plan design development, getting employees certified and managing a pair of boil advisories, the division also worked through five separate audits in 2022.
“That is not a typical scenario. It was a first on a lot of fronts,” said Assistant Director of Public Works-Utilities Dillan Curtis.
In total, the water/wastewater division completed the FEMA Floodplain, EPA Wastewater, KDHE Laboratory, KDHE Stormwater and KDHE Water audits in 2022 – roughly six months worth of work in total.
Curtis noted that once the pandemic hit, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Environmental Protection Agency – like many other organizations – put in-person assessments on hold. Once they picked back up in 2022, departments got hit right at the same time.
While it was an atypical workload, the water/wastewater division managed through it, with the audits intended to make sure the department is maintaining compliance with both state and federal regulations and doing everything above board.
At the heart of all the audit work was laboratory analyst Marissa Neises Kline. Kine started with the city department as an assistant in 2021 before being promoted to head analyst in 2022, handling the testing to make sure all the proper processes are followed with Derby’s water and wastewater.
“My job is that I use science to make sure that the drinking water for the people of Derby and the effluent, which is the water that we produce after treating it that goes into the river, is safe and clean,” Kline said.
Kline came to Derby after working as an aseptic technician for a pharmacy compounding facility – a complete 180 in terms of work environment, going from a clean room to being around activated sludge every day. Still, Kline noted some of the same principles apply in her new position (i.e., safety and quality control).
Admittedly, since high school Kline knew she wanted to work in a lab – she just wasn’t sure of the where. One week in, she knew Derby was the right place.
“It’s very nice to do something that is purely helpful and not just for profit. It was a perfect fit right away,” Kline said.
“She’s a great employee to have; at the end of the day she cares about others and she cares about the environment,” Curtis said. "That, for us, is the ultimate person you could ask for in a lab [analyst].”
Per her job duties, Kline does both operational testing – to make sure the plant is running – and reportable testing for KDHE, with new requirements calling for more of the latter in the past year. Kline noted she is always striving to be a better scientist and making the water lab the best it can be.
When all was said done, through the work of Kline and the rest of the department the city met standards in all five audits for 2022 – not only good news for staff, but Derby residents as well.
“The biggest benefit is that they [residents] know we are being good stewards of what they provide for us to use. We’re good stewards of the environment, we’re good stewards of their finances,” Curtis said. “We just want to provide a great, high quality drinking water and good effluent wastewater product to put back into the environment so we’re being as environmentally safe as we possibly can.”