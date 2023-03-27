Water Testing

Laboratory Analyst Marissa Neises Kline runs a number of tests on water samples making sure the proper processes are followed – with her work helping the city pass five different water audits in 2022.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Employees within the city of Derby’s Public Works Department – more specifically the water/wastewater division – were kept pretty busy over the past year. 

During a recent annual report to the Derby City Council, Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza noted that along with Wastewater Master Plan design development, getting employees certified and managing a pair of boil advisories, the division also worked through five separate audits in 2022.

