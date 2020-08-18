In an ongoing relationship between the city of Derby and Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 3, the entities took the next step through action approved at the Derby City Council meeting on Aug. 11.
City Attorney Jacque Butler reported a developer recently approached the city about turning the east 56.45 acres of Derby Corporate Park (east of the intersection of 55th and Buckner streets) into single-family residential housing.
In 2008, the property was annexed by Derby with consent of the landowner and the plat for the corporate park was approved – with the expectation of future industrial and commercial use. The city built its new Public Works facility in the park shortly thereafter.
Following the construction of the city facility, city waterlines were extended to to serve Derby Corporate Park. However, as Butler pointed out, the land being discussed for development technically falls in the rural water district’s service territory – which sparked conversation between the two entities.
Originally, the water district proposed an agreement similar to how the Northbrook Addition is served – where the city installed its own infrastructure but the development is served by the rural water district (pursuant to payment of a franchise fee).
Given that the land in question was annexed, the city rejected a similar agreement. Instead, Butler said the city and rural water district negotiated an agreement to transfer the service territory at a price of $1,250 per acre – a total of $70,562.50 (to come from the water fund). The price was reportedly similar to that of an agreement the rural water district recently reached with Mulvane.
Council member Jack Hezlep questioned why the city was paying the water district anything if it currently serves the property in question. Butler noted statutes have been in place since 2010 to determine providers in such situations. With the city’s annexation happening in 2008, though, she said it is unclear how the courts would rule in a dispute. Staff and other council members also saw it as being in the city’s best interests to work cooperatively with the rural water district.
“This issue of what I call water rights really has to do with expanding and limiting our build as a city and working with them as a partner expands our growth as a city,” said Mayor Randy White. “Battling with them does not do that.”
Knowing that water districts do not have the ability to build and assess improvements to a development and developers rely on the ability of cities to assess costs for internal improvements, Butler reiterated that cooperation was in the best interest of all parties, which also helps keeps water rates low.
While the negotiated agreement is for one development in the corporate park, it was reported that the rural water district has amended its general compensation policy to include a category of $1,250 per acre for service area rights transfers. Council members took that as a good sign, especially since White sees this as the “normal way of doing business in the future.”
Noting that the service transfer is contingent on the rezoning and replatting of the corporate park, Butler said the developers are ready to move forward and the council unanimously authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with Rural Water District No. 3 for the transfer of certain service territory at a cost of $1,250 per acre.
Given the costs to purchase the water service territory, Director of Finance Jean Epperson also came before the city council to propose a water territory transfer fee be added to the fee resolution. Said fee would help the city recoup the costs associated with the transfer agreement.
“Even with this fee, our water service connection fee is still lower than the rural water district in Wichita, Andover and Maize,” Epperson said.
Calculated based on the typical number of homes per acre (two), the proposed water territory transfer fee would be $625. Taken into account with the $1,700 cost for a new one-inch water meter connection, the total cost to properties covered in the transfer agreement would be $2,325.
The city council approved the amended fee resolution as presented, with council members looking forward to the new development.
“I’m excited to see what we’re going to do off of 55th Street,” White said.