Following efforts that started back in fall 2022, the city is nearing a tipping point on an important question: Do Derby citizens want to pay a 1% (one cent) sales tax to help fund the city’s budget? It’s a question that will be answered in the Nov. 7 general election.
After discussion with focus groups, a community survey was put out at the start of 2023 to help shape the future of sales tax utilization in Derby. From input received, top priorities identified by local residents were public safety, parks maintenance and street maintenance – with all three outlined as areas sales tax funds will go to should the ballot question be approved.
That is pretty par for the course when it comes to the drivers behind sales tax issues in Derby, according to City Manager Kiel Mangus.
“A lot of them were [based on] community input,” Mangus said. “It’s a combination of council, staff and community input to find out where are the needs.”
Past needs
Prior to the current sales tax question up for a vote, the idea first popped up in Derby to help fund construction of the Rock River Rapids water park, with a half-cent sales tax passed in 2002 and implemented in 2003.
That sales tax issue was one of the closest such votes in Derby’s history of such tax usage, passing with 50.5% of local voters in favor (and 49.5% opposed).
Following that, a half-cent sales tax was approved for a new library in 2007, running from 2010 to 2014.
Both the Rock River Rapids and library sales taxes, Mangus noted, ended early once construction goals were met and enough money was raised in reserve to maintain operations – with a 1% Evergy franchise fee later added to help continue to fund the water park.
Then, in 2013, Derby voters passed the current half-cent Derby Difference sales tax. That tax started to be collected in 2015 and is scheduled to sunset Dec. 31, 2024. It was dedicated to help fund parks (including the construction of Madison Avenue Central Park and Decarsky Park), Derby Fire and Rescue needs and the library.
“Derby City Council and the city of Derby has shown that through the prior three sales taxes that we do what we say we’re going to do with the sales tax money,” Mangus said.
Once the current sales tax sunsets, Mangus noted any remaining funds will continue to go towards the initial needs voted on as well.
Paying dividends
Derby’s current sales tax question is the first in which a direct survey was pursued for community input, and the feedback was clear with its top priorities of parks, streets and safety – something city staff was in complete agreement would be of great benefit to the community.
“When you think of the three things that make a great community, it’s quality schools, quality infrastructure and quality of life,” Mangus said. “Quality of infrastructure and quality of life, those are directly impacted by this sales tax. You’re talking about fixing your roads and your sidewalks and your trail infrastructure with this sales tax.”
Mangus pointed out that the city has always tried to fund parks out of sales tax funds given the qualify of life elements, but the street maintenance piece with the latest sales tax question could be even more important.
Recalling a 2020 pavement study, Mangus said it was recommended Derby should be spending $2.7 million annually on street maintenance. At the time, the city had $800,000 dedicated to those efforts, doubling that in the following years.
Inflation cut into that and, realistically, Mangus said the city should likely be spending between $2.5 and $3 million annually on streets – something the 1% sales tax would help the city accomplish.
Should the sales tax pass, with the new funds for street maintenance Mangus noted that would also free up $800,000 in revenue from a special gas tax to address other budgetary items.
While Mangus couldn’t point to the exact impact, more sales tax revenue is also intended to lessen some of the property tax burden on local tax payers – with sales tax capturing revenue from outside of Derby to help offset that, and something the survey showed local residents supported.
“If we’re able to lower the mill levy more to combat some of that and become more sales tax-funded, less property-tax funded, it’s going to lower that burden overall,” Mangus said.
“Although a tax is a tax, the sales tax seems to be what a lot of people consider to be a fair tax because the more you spend the more taxes you pay,” said Mayor Randy White.
A common tool
Sales tax also continues to be a more relied upon revenue source among municipalities across the state of Kansas.
Partly due to a “distaste” for property tax due to rapidly increasing assessed valuations and efforts by the state to cap the use of property tax, Mangus said that has led more and more cities to pursue sales tax measures.
Even with the proposed 1% sales tax, if passed, Derby’s total sales tax rate would be 8.5% – tied for second lowest among all 26 first class cities in Kansas.
“Other communities have relied more on sales tax than we have and I think Derby is, frankly, leaving money on the table because … 20 years ago we didn’t have all the commercial activity that we do now,” Mangus said.
Since the Derby Difference sales tax was first approved in 2013, it has doubled in revenue collections – growing from $2 million to a projected $4 million in 2023. Based on that, with the city’s 1.26 pull factor, that means just over $1 million of that revenue is coming from outside of Derby.
Comparatively, Mangus stated that cities with lower mill levies in the area tend to have higher sales taxes (like Hutchinson, Andover, etc.).
With Park City recently passing a 1% sales tax and Clearwater taking a similar issue to a vote at the end of August, Derby is not alone in seeking utilization of this tool this year.
Given that commonality within the county and Derby’s continued growth, White noted he is hopeful voters will take that into account in determining the city’s sales tax future.
“As you grow, you have more to take care of, and hence the reason why the one-cent sales tax would be important to us,” White said. “This is a community choice to us. I’m hopeful that the citizens of Derby will look at this one-cent sales tax as something they want to support and they want to be part of moving Derby forward in the future.”