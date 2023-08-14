Following efforts that started back in fall 2022, the city is nearing a tipping point on an important question: Do Derby citizens want to pay a 1% (one cent) sales tax to help fund the city’s budget? It’s a question that will be answered in the Nov. 7 general election.

After discussion with focus groups, a community survey was put out at the start of 2023 to help shape the future of sales tax utilization in Derby. From input received, top priorities identified by local residents were public safety, parks maintenance and street maintenance – with all three outlined as areas sales tax funds will go to should the ballot question be approved.

