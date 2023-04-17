The city of Derby will host its second Third Thursday event of 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m. April 20 in Madison Avenue Central Park. The annual Spring Into Art event will also be combined with the latest Third Thursday, leading to the earlier start.
Artists, activities, food trucks, vendors and live performances will be part of the festivities at the park, while there will also be things to do at participating locations including the Derby Historical Museum, Derby Public Library, First Man Brewery and Hubbard Arts Center.