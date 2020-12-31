With its transition to a city of the first class, Derby has been granted a seat on two Sedgwick County boards. Currently, the city is looking for volunteers to fill those seats on the Community Corrections Advisory Board and Team Justice (Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board).
Community Corrections meets from 8 to 9 a.m. the second Thursday of each month with members filling a two-year term. To ensure diversity, a female is needed to fill the Community Corrections seat. Juvenile Corrections meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Friday of each month with members filling a three-year term.
Online applications are available at derbyks.com/boards or they can be picked up and turned in at City Hall. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 4, 2021.