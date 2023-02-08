The city of Derby is currently conducting a community survey addressing future use of the Derby Difference sales tax. The survey is intended to inform the Derby City Council how best to invest tax dollars with the next such tax – as the current Derby Difference sales tax is set to expire in 2024.
A select random group of residents received surveys in the mail in January, but the online survey is now live as well. Residents are encouraged to fill out the survey (the link is case sensitive) at bit.ly/derbycommunitysurvey.