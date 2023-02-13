Derby has several volunteer positions for its boards and commissions coming open in 2023 and is currently seeking candidates to fill those roles. Applications are available at derbyks.com/boards and are due by 5 p.m. March 16.
Current boards with open seats include the Board of Construction Trades and Appeals (one opening, two-year term), Community Development Advisory Board (one opening, two-year term), Derby Recreation Commission Board (one city-appointed opening, four-year term), Library Board (one opening, four-year term), Parks and Urban Forestry Board (one opening, two-year term), Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals (two openings, three-year term), and the Senior Services Advisory Board (four openings, two-year term).