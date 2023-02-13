City Hall Building
Derby has several volunteer positions for its boards and commissions coming open in 2023 and is currently seeking candidates to fill those roles. Applications are available at derbyks.com/boards and are due by 5 p.m. March 16.

Current boards with open seats include the Board of Construction Trades and Appeals (one opening, two-year term), Community Development Advisory Board (one opening, two-year term), Derby Recreation Commission Board (one city-appointed opening, four-year term), Library Board (one opening, four-year term), Parks and Urban Forestry Board (one opening, two-year term), Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals (two openings, three-year term), and the Senior Services Advisory Board (four openings, two-year term).

