The city of Derby has public storm shelters – for events like tornados – but needs volunteers to open and operate shelters for the 2021 storm season (typically March-June).
Derby’s shelter coordinator guides and communicates with shelter volunteers during a severe weather event. Shelter volunteers assist with unlocking/locking doors, checking on those who take shelter and communicating updates.
Volunteers are vital to ensuring public shelters are able to open. If interested, contact davefoster@derbyweb.com or fill out the application at derbyks.com/shelters. Volunteer orientation and training will be held at 6 p.m. March 11 at Fire Station 82 (1401 N. Rock Rd.).