The city of Derby is looking for individuals willing to serve, currently having a number of positions set to open on its advisory boards. City boards assist the Derby City Council in guiding Derby’s future. Applications for board positions are being accepted now through noon March 18.
Positions set to open this year include an unexpired term on the ADA Advisory Board, one four-year term on the Library Board, one two-year term on the Parks and Urban Forestry Board, two three-year terms on the Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals, and three two-year terms on the Senior Services Advisory Board.
For more information on each board and to find an online application, visit derbyks.com/boards. Contact City Clerk Lynn Ciarleglio with additional questions at cityclerk@derbyweb.com or call 788-3132.