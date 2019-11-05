The City of Derby will host its annual community Christmas Tree Lighting this month.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave. Mayor Randy White will lead the tree-lighting to help kick off the holiday season.
Kids will get a chance to sit with Santa, but parents are asked to take their own photos. Arts and crafts will also be available for the kids.
Snacks will be provided at the event, including kettle corn, cookies, and hot chocolate. Holiday music will provide the soundtrack.
Food will also be available for purchase from area food trucks.
Derby Operation Holiday and Toys for Tots will collect nonperishable food and new, unwrapped toy donations.