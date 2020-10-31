In light of COVID-19 and the federal funding made available, the city is taking the opportunity to update a number of plumbing fixtures at city facilities.
Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, $99.6 million was made available to to Sedgwick County – which decided to set aside $10.1 million for the use of county cities. Having 4.8 percent of the total population, Derby was eligible for $484,459.96 of those funds to go toward disinfection, technological assistance, payroll expenses or facility improvements related to COVID-19.
City staff saw the replacement and upgrade of plumbing fixtures in city buildings and park facilities as an opportunity to make those safer for all users – both during and after the pandemic. So, on Oct. 20, City Manager Kathy Sexton took action and approved emergency purchases for touchless plumbing fixtures to be installed in city facilities (including Derby City Hall, Derby Public Library, the police department and city parks).
“This was done as an emergency purchase to ensure grant deadlines were met to ensure acquisition of the equipment could occur,” said Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus.
On Sept. 8, the Derby City Council approved a subrecepient agreement with the county for the CARES funds in question, with the city informed it would have until Dec. 31 to spend those funds. A number of deadline changes, though, led the city to pursue the touchless plumbing fixture upgrades at this time.
Fixtures the city will be installing as part of this work include hands-free faucets in bathrooms, hands-free flush toilets and drinking fountain upgrades to add hands-free bottle fillers. Mangus noted some of the upgrades will require simple valve replacements, while others – like some toilets at the park – will be more intensive.
“We’re going to have to put a whole new toilet in because it’s not able to be modified in that way,” Mangus said.
Given the shifting deadlines, Singleterry Plumbing was sought out for contract work on city building facilities (having previous history with the city), while parts were solely pursued for the parks facilities as that installation will be handled in-house by city staff. Total cost of the emergency purchases came to $57,377.41.
Upgrades will include 31 faucets, 23 toilets and five drinking fountains at city hall, the library and police building; 27 toilets, 22 ADA toilets, 14 urinals and 26 faucets at all parks facilities with restrooms; and two ADA-compliant drinking fountains with bottle filler/dog bowl to replace units at High Park and Garrett Park.
Due to the new deadline, Mangus said the city would not have been able to follow the normal bid process, but he informed the city council at its Oct. 27 meeting that the bid board was consulted and the city also checked prices against other previous contractors and suppliers.
Council Member Andrew Swindle questioned if the labor for both Singleterry Pumbing and the parks staff would be reimbursed, but Mangus noted that would only be the case with the former. Per the guidelines tied to CARES funding, time spent by city staff is “not an eligible expense.”
However, Mangus did state that parks staff is entering the winter season when regular maintenance responsibilities are thinning out – allowing the time for the installations and upgrades to be done.
“What an opportunity we have here to kind of update some of our older equipment with newer equipment and make sure that we’re supplying a service to our public that is safe and dependable,” said Mayor Randy White.
The city council received and filed notification of the emergency purchase of touchless plumbing fixtures.
In other business, the Derby City Council:
*Executed a contract with Prado Construction for alley reconstruction at a total cost of $75,972. Alleys in the reconstruction program for 2020 include those between Market Street and Washington Avenue and Baltimore and Georgie Avenue.
*Made changes to the city’s purchasing policy, approving a minimum $500 difference threshold for a local preference policy when considering bids, per the purchasing committee’s recommendation. Additional revisions included clarifying the local preference threshold would be applied on a per vehicle basis and heavy equipment/specialized equipment would not be excluded.
*Approved the consent agenda, including an amendment that could allow for $236,064 more in CARES funding for the city and a contract for sidewalk gap infill (along Woodlawn to Stone Creek Elementary) with Barkley Construction at a total cost of $26,448.30.