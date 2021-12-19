The city of Derby recently received the SHAPE (Safety and Health Award for Public Employees) award from the Kansas Department of Labor, which recognizes public entities with outstanding safety records and cultures.
“We are proud of our organization for its dedication to the safety and health of our employees,” said Mayor Randy White. “Not many entities have received this award, and we are happy to see Derby’s name on the list.”
SHAPE began in January 2012 when the Industrial Safety and Health Division assembled a committee to form the recognition program for public sector employers. The entities who have received the award include the cities of Derby, De Soto, Lansing (twice) and Manhattan, USD 405 Lyons, Flint Hills Technical College, KSU-Polytechnic Campus, and Kansas Department of Transportation District 3 Area 3.