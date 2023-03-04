The Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city of Derby for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021. With this recognition, the city has now received the award for the past 14 years.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.