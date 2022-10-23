The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) recently selected 87 organizations across Kansas as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. Among those receiving the grant was the city of Derby. The grants are intended to help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities.
Organizations who receive a Leadership Transformation Grant will establish a core team of three to six individuals to take on the responsibilities of the grant. Organizations chosen will have one year to participate in KLC’s dynamic program experiences and utilize KLC resources and consultation.