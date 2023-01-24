Officials with the city of Derby are being tightlipped about the Jan. 14 incident they are referring to as a network disruption. And as of Monday, Jan. 23, the disruption is still not resolved.
On Jan. 14, the city of Derby experienced what they referred to as a computer network disruption. Upon discovery, administrative and IT staff immediately began working with third-party computer specialists to investigate the incident.
The city also called in the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is cooperating with them and other law enforcement, while the investigation continues to determine what impact the incident had on information stored on city network systems.
No new information has been released by the city regarding what the actual disruption was, what steps are being taken to return to normal or when the disruption could be resolved.
The city of Derby constantly monitors network security, carries cybersecurity insurance and works with the appropriate agencies when or if there are any concerns.
Derby Mayor Randy White said, as a general rule, the city is operating really well. He said they are doing things differently than they normally would without having access to some of their files.
“The staff is doing a great job in trying to figure out what it takes for us to get back to normal,” White said.
The existing city email has not been usable and the city has generated another email, derbykscommunications@gmail.com, which the public can use for communication. Individuals may also call 316-788-1519 and a list of other department numbers are available at www.derbyks.com.
One of the biggest disruptions may come through citizens who have used automatic payment withdrawals to pay their water bill.
There were no automatic payments for the Jan. 23 bills. Customers signed up for ACH are encouraged to pay their water bill in person or over the phone.
Bills due Jan. 23 that were not paid will roll over to the next regular bill and no late fees will be assessed. January water bills will be delayed and the billing and due dates will be adjusted so customers receive a bill for the correct usage and read dates.
Ways to pay your bill include in person with check or cash, with a credit or debit card on the phone or put your payment in the drop box in front of city hall. If you have any questions or concerns about your bill you are asked to call 316-788-1424.
White indicated that the city has taken major steps over time to try to keep up with the proper support with all of their networks and that it is an ongoing effort.
“We’re going to use this as a learning opportunity and get better and better at what we do,” White said.
Currently, all public services in Derby (including core services such as police, fire response and water/wastewater utilities) remain operational.