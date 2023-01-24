Computer Breach

The city of Derby experienced a computer network disruption on Jan. 14 that is still not resolved as of Jan. 23.

 PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY ANNE HASSLER HEIDEL

Officials with the city of Derby are being tightlipped about the Jan. 14 incident they are referring to as a network disruption. And as of Monday, Jan. 23, the disruption is still not resolved.

On Jan. 14, the city of Derby experienced what they referred to as a computer network disruption. Upon discovery, administrative and IT staff immediately began working with third-party computer specialists to investigate the incident.

0
0
0
0
0