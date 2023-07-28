Due to increased turnover and a lack of applicants, the city began to look at some significant pay changes at the start of the year, with the Derby City Council approving a total compensation study to address the issues.
The council heard recommendations tied to that study at its July 25 meeting and directed staff to begin pay/benefit adjustments for city employees as presented at a total cost of $1,265,527 – to be split over two years in 2024 and 2025.
With 33% of new hires leaving within one year of employment, the compensation study was seen as imperative and Vicki McGrath of McGrath Human Resources Group suggested some high priority changes in her report.
Comparing city minimum salaries to the average market minimum salary, with 45-60% viewed as an acceptable rate, McGrath reported 61% of positions were paying under market value (with nearly a quarter below 30% of the market value).
“What is concerning is that you have folks who are below the 30%,” McGrath said. “We should be seeing more people above the 50th percentile.”
In an effort to correct that, McGrath worked with city management, department leadership and individual workers to look at “skills, knowledge and abilities” to create 18 pay groups for city employees instead of the pay ranges for each position that currently exist.
McGrath also compared the city’s major benefits to the market as part of the study, which indicated Derby is highly competitive with its health insurance and in a good position with time off benefits. The only recommended change was adding a floating holiday to mirror market trends (with Derby offering 11 holidays compared to the average of 13 in the market).
“The product we’ve got to now I think is a competitive product,” City Manager Kiel Mangus said. “I think it’s set us up into the future well when we make these adjustments.”
Previous internal pay matrix updates, Mangus said, likely helped keep the recommended pay adjustments around $1 million rather than the $2 to $3 million range other municipalities are having to adjust to keep pace with the market.
All but five employees will see pay adjustments to get to the market average, per the study’s recommendations, with both Mangus and McGrath clarifying these are not based on performance – a separate increase addressed annually.
“The actual pay adjustments are based on the market grade adjustments and the years of service experience,” Mangus said.
“Merit is a separate subject,” McGrath said. “What we’re doing here is we’re looking at the structures.”
Gross pay and merit-based pay adjustments will, however, remain in effect on an annual basis.
With the value of the city’s benefits highlighted, council members also suggested that some sort of resource be made to get that across to both current and prospective employees.
“Make sure it’s crystal clear that what they’re getting has a lot of value to it,” said council member Elizabeth Stanton.
“I want to make sure we take care of our employees,” said Mayor Randy White. “They are what make this city work.”