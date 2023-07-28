Derby Compensation

Parks employee Chris Swindler is shown at work trimming trees in High Park. City employees like Swindler will soon benefit from compensation study recommendations, adjusting pay and benefits, approved by the Derby City Council for implementation starting in 2024.

 FILE

Due to increased turnover and a lack of applicants, the city began to look at some significant pay changes at the start of the year, with the Derby City Council approving a total compensation study to address the issues. 

The council heard recommendations tied to that study at its July 25 meeting and directed staff to begin pay/benefit adjustments for city employees as presented at a total cost of $1,265,527 – to be split over two years in 2024 and 2025.

