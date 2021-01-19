As Derby has continued to transition to a city of the first class following a proclamation last November, staff and the city council have continued to update charter ordinances to maintain operations as they were prior to that designation.
Changes so far have not been substantive, but the ordinance brought before the council at its Jan. 12 meeting had at least one significant change proposed. Addressing the selection of mayor and city council election policies in Derby, the regularity of redistricting was brought into question with the new charter ordinance.
From a legal standpoint, and with the city’s continued growth (leading it to become a city of the first class), City Attorney Jacque Butler recommended reviewing the boundaries of Derby’s four wards on a more regular basis instead of every 10 years.
“Moving forward, allowing yourself to look at that more frequently is good from a policy perspective,” Butler said. “In addition to being policy decision, if your deviations are too big or too far apart, you can get into some legal challenges.”
Per the new ordinance, the Derby City Council would be allowed to adjust the ward boundaries to reflect approximately equal population every two years (in December of any even-numbered year). Review every two years is not mandatory, according to the ordinance, but if the maximum population deviation equals or succeeds 10 percent in an even-numbered year then a boundary adjustment would be required.
Butler stated this policy mirrors one put in place by Overland Park and the allowance for review in even-numbered years would avoid conflicts in election years – as Derby has had a sitting council member run for re-election in a different ward in the recent past.
Currently, Butler reported Wichita reviews its city districts every 10 years and Hutchinson does so every eight years. Wichita has a modified form of government, though, that varies from Derby and Butler noted with the rate of growth a more frequent review would be advisable.
There were concerns from council members about how frequently ward boundaries are reviewed, with every other year deemed “excessive” by some. Butler and other council members pointed out, though, that a review is not mandatory every two years – only when the population deviation hits 10 percent, a “significant departure.”
“It just gives us the option if we have huge balloting growth we could address it then rather than waiting further down the road,” council member Andrew Swindle said.
While there was some call to review the ward boundaries on a regular four-year schedule, a motion was eventually passed 7-1 to schedule a second reading of the charter ordinance as presented.