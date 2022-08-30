Following up on the city’s 11th annual Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest from the summer, funds generated through the event were officially presented to the McConnell Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center at the Aug. 23 Derby City Council meeting. The city was able to donate $2,000 to the center this year, which will help provide support items – like pillowcases, dog tags, etc. – for children of deployed parents.
City presents donation in support of McConnell AFB
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
