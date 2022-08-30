McConnell Donation

Shown at the check presentation are (front row, left to right) Readiness Center Flight Chief Mary Reece, Mayor Randy White, Director of Communications Kristy Bansemer, council member Jenny Webster, (back row) council member Jack Hezlep, council member Mike Neel, council member Rocky Cornejo, council member Rick Coleman, Council President Nick Engle and council member Chris Unkel.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Following up on the city’s 11th annual Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest from the summer, funds generated through the event were officially presented to the McConnell Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center at the Aug. 23 Derby City Council meeting. The city was able to donate $2,000 to the center this year, which will help provide support items – like pillowcases, dog tags, etc. – for children of deployed parents.

0
0
0
0
0