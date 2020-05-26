Playgrounds at city parks have reopened. The city urges anyone at the playgrounds “to follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene” and that playground equipment users “should avoid touching their faces and wash their hands both before and after use.” City staff do not clean outdoor playground equipment. In addition to city parks, playgrounds at elementary schools are open again. Park restrooms remain closed until a new cleaning plan is implemented.
City playgrounds are now open
