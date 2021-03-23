Times, and plans, change. In regards to a certain tract of land in Derby’s Stone Creek Addition, both brought a potential property ownership change before the Planning Commission at its March 18 meeting.
Originally dedicated to the city for use as a public park, Reserve S (northeast of the new elementary school at the corner of Winding Lane and Ramblewood) in Stone Creek Addition has remained undeveloped since its original platting in 1999.
At the time, neighborhood parks were part of the city’s plans – with reserve lots dedicated to the city for exactly that reason. However, the city philosophy shifted shortly after that to focus on larger regional parks (due to maintenance costs associated with smaller parks).
Seeing the city look to sell the reserve (for single family housing development) in 2019, the Parkside at Stone Creek Homeowners Association sprung into action with a plan of its own to develop the land into a neighborhood park. Objecting to the city’s initial attempt to sell the land, numerous meetings were held between the HOA and city of Derby regarding transfer of the property for development by the former – with the public hearing on March 18 among the final steps.
“Most people who have houses here – especially the people who built here – the builders who sold to us made a point of telling us that would eventually be a park, so a lot of us have lived for years here with the expectation that there would be a park there some day,” said HOA representative Christina Witten.
“The HOA’s development of the property into a private recreational area park will benefit the neighborhood providing quasi-public park space of use to local residents,” said Everett Haynes, assistant city planner.
During the public hearing, Haynes noted property owners were informed and no outside communication received, with city staff recommending the vacation be allowed since no public or private rights will be affected nor will any inconveniences be created.
With the vacation of the property, the city will be able to sell the land to the HOA (having already entered into an agreement). The HOA will then be responsible for maintaining the property and making improvements on a five-year schedule.
Part of that schedule of improvements includes landscaping, installing signage and building a picnic pavilion. While additional playground equipment isn’t an initial concern given the facilities at Stone Creek Elementary, Witten noted the HOA could look into some expanded needs regarding those features in the future.
“We’re not too concerned with playground equipment because we’ve already got that awesome park at the school, but we have entertained the idea of maybe at some point in the future – again, we haven’t committed to it – putting in some kind of playground equipment for really little kids,” Witten said.
Signage is mainly to identify the HOA’s maintenance responsibility, as Witten said there are no plans for privacy fencing – with the planned park space to be open for public use.
Development will be gradual, Witten said, as the purchase of the land itself will take a good chunk of the HOA’s funds. Intended to be a green space in the neighborhood, purchase of Reserve S also adds to the neighborhood’s limited development opportunities, with Witten noting the HOA could explore installation of a walking path, tennis courts or other amenities on the property in the future.
Per the agreement, Reserve S would be reconvened back to the city if contract stipulations are not met (i.e., following five-year development plan). The park development will also be subject to site plan reviews and standard commercial building permits.
A resolution recommending vacation of Reserve S to allow for its sale was approved 7-0 by the Planning Commission and will now go before the Derby City Council at its April 13 meeting.