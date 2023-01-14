Through some recent work on a joint fuel station project, the city, school district and Derby Recreation Commission began discussion of upgrades to some private streets in Derby that generate shared usage.
As with the fuel station, a funding percentage split for the road maintenance was brought up, with the pavement rehabilitation project officially brought before the Derby City Council at its Jan. 10 meeting. The project would make improvements to both Bulldog Drive and Louisa Street, which run behind Fire Station 81 and in front of the Hubbard Arts Center, respectively.
“If you have a child that does any of the summer programs or anything, [you know] this is a lot busier,” City Manager Kiel Mangus said of Louisa Street specifically. “These roads have really taken a beating.”
Mangus noted that as part of the discussion, the city offered to handle the pavement bidding, given its familiarity with such projects. The project will be included in the city’s 2023 pavement plan.
A funding percentage split was also based on ownership, with a majority (77.7%) going to the school district with the facilities building and soccer fields located along those streets. The DRC (13.9%) and city (8.4%) would fund smaller portions of the project, which Mangus reported is estimated to cost $120,000 total.
“Who owns them needs to pay for them, so I’m perfectly OK with this,” Mayor Randy White said.
Regarding Bulldog Drive, Mangus noted a portion of that was reinforced for the construction of Fire Station 81 and that portion remains in good condition – meaning only part of the street will be included in the rehabilitation project.
Sometimes it is shocking to find out what streets are private versus public, but White and other council members were in agreement that something should be done between the entities sharing responsibility.
“I 100% agree with what’s going on here. These streets need redone,” council member Chris Unkel said. “We’ve dumped so much money into this amazing area. The school system has, the DRC has and we have, and the streets are terrible. This totally is something that probably should have been done a while ago.”
The council voted 7-0 to authorize the mayor to enter an agreement for the pavement rehabilitation with the school district and DRC, to have final approval by the city manager. The project still needs to go before the DRC and Derby school board for funding approval.