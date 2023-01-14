Pavement Map

The Derby City Council recently authorized an agreement that will start the process of a pavement rehabilitation project for portions of Bulldog Drive and Louisa Street.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Through some recent work on a joint fuel station project, the city, school district and Derby Recreation Commission began discussion of upgrades to some private streets in Derby that generate shared usage. 

As with the fuel station, a funding percentage split for the road maintenance was brought up, with the pavement rehabilitation project officially brought before the Derby City Council at its Jan. 10 meeting. The project would make improvements to both Bulldog Drive and Louisa Street, which run behind Fire Station 81 and in front of the Hubbard Arts Center, respectively.

