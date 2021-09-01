On Aug. 24, the Derby City Council voted to adopt an ordinance annexing the property at 8401 E. 63rd St. South (east of the Derby Sports Zone site) into the city limits.
The property owners are requesting the annexation of the 43.46 acre tract of land, with city staff noting the annexation would facilitate expansion of Derby’s STAR bond district and additional commercial development. Given the request from the owners, no public hearing or county approval is required.
Currently, the property is zoned R-1 single family residential. Future commercial development would require a zone change, among other action to be taken by the county.
Staff noted more information about a development proposal will come before the city council as soon as it is ready.