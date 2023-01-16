On Jan. 14, the city of Derby experienced a computer network disruption. Upon discovering the issues, administrative and IT staff immediately began working with third-party computer specialists to investigate the incident.
Federal law enforcement was quickly notified and the city is cooperating with those agencies while the investigation continues in an effort to determine what impact the incident had on information stored on city network systems. Staff reported the city of Derby constantly monitors network security, carries cybersecurity insurance and works with the appropriate agencies when or if there are any concerns.
Currently, all public services in Derby (including core services such as police, fire response and water/wastewater utilities) remain operational. While there is no current estimated timeline for restoration of network services, utility customers will still be able to pay their water bills by cash and check (and possibly credit/debit card). Customers should bring their utility bill with them to City Hall.
The city will provide updates as additional information is available, as staff is working diligently to minimize service interruptions wherever possible. Updates will be available at derbyks.com or on the city’s Facebook page. Readers can also check derbyinformer.com for updates on this story.