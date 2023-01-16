Derby City Hall (copy)

The city is currently working with federal law enforcement to help resolve a computer network disruption that was instigated on Dec. 14.

 FILE

On Jan. 14, the city of Derby experienced a computer network disruption. Upon discovering the issues, administrative and IT staff immediately began working with third-party computer specialists to investigate the incident.

Federal law enforcement was quickly notified and the city is cooperating with those agencies while the investigation continues in an effort to determine what impact the incident had on information stored on city network systems. Staff reported the city of Derby constantly monitors network security, carries cybersecurity insurance and works with the appropriate agencies when or if there are any concerns.

0
0
0
0
0