Starting this month and continuing through August, the city of Derby is conducting its annual street pavement marking work.
All work will allow for parking/traffic flow to continue while maintenance is completed.
Parking lots at Garrett Park, the Municipal Court/Police building and Madison Avenue Central Park have already been updated.
Street pavement marking began July 26 on Buckner from 55th Street to Meadowlark, while also being done on a portion of K-15, Madison Avenue from K-15 to Rock Road and a stretch of Woodlawn south of Chet Smith.
Work on the parking lots at city hall and the Derby Public Library will begin July 31. If not completed in one day, that project will be finished on Aug. 7.
The work is being handled by Traffic Control services (the lone bidder) for a total cost of $131,080.