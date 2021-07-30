After putting ordinances in place regulating operations of micromobility companies and devices within the past two months, the Derby City Council readdressed a pilot program with Bird Scooters at its meeting on Tuesday.
Derby’s municipal code now requires any micromobility companies to enter an agreement with the city before beginning operations in the city. The council reviewed and approved said agreement with Bird at its most recent meeting, though there were still some mixed feelings.
“It doesn’t feel like Derby to me,” Mayor Randy White said. “I just ask everybody to use their heads. I’m concerned with safety, but we’ve got scooters all over the place; we’ve got bikes all over the place. This is just one other thing.”
The pilot agreement will allow Bird to operate its e-scooters within the city limits – following rules and regulations in the updated municipal code – for a 17-month period starting Aug. 1. Initially, Bird will be allowed to operate a fleet of 50 scooters, with city approval needed if the company intends to increase the fleet beyond 100 scooters.
Bird was required to pay a $500 administrative fee upfront for the staff time developing the agreement and it will also compensate the city with $0.10 per ride per day for each scooter. Additionally, there will be a $50 charge per scooter for each seven calendar days it is stored at a city facility – intended to keep the scooters off private property.
Kiel Mangus, assistant city manger, said that Wichita reported having to pick up one scooter in the entire first year Bird operated within its downtown area. Regarding that issue, he said Bird will have local staff on hand to manage the fleet and handle any issues local riders might have. A combination of city staff will manage any issues beyond that.
Council member Tom Keil said he had warmed to the idea since it was initially brought forward and asked if Bird intends to build any parking structures to avoid issues with scooters being left on private property. Mangus reported Bird has no such plans initially but may partner with local businesses to do so, depending on local trends.
There were also questions about exit clauses in the pilot agreement, with Mangus stating that either party can opt out if 30 days notice is given – though the entire program is intended to be a learning process.
“At the end of 17 months, we either have to do a new agreement or Bird’s not going to operate here, so we’ll see if it works,” Mangus said.
Regarding persisting questions about creating boundaries for the e-scooters, Mangus informed the council there are no areas within the city that will be off limits initially, though Mangus is scheduled to present to the school board about the program at an upcoming meeting to see if they would like school buildings to be blocked off.
“Initially, as far as geofencing, the city limits are going to be the edge,” Mangus said.
City council members voted unanimously to authorize execution of the pilot agreement with Bird Scooters, which will include data collection and regular usage reports to the city.