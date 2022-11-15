Ward Redistricting Map

The City Council’s preferred redistricting map for new ward boundaries (shown on the right) would meet the population requirements established in Derby Charter Ordinance 60.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

While Derby and Kansas residents are moving on from the recent 2022 general election, the city of Derby and its council members have been acting recently with an eye toward the 2023 election. 

Following the guidelines set out in the city’s charter ordinances, staff and the Derby City Council have taken on redistricting efforts to update Derby’s ward boundaries – with a tentative plan approved in October.

