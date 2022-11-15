While Derby and Kansas residents are moving on from the recent 2022 general election, the city of Derby and its council members have been acting recently with an eye toward the 2023 election.
Following the guidelines set out in the city’s charter ordinances, staff and the Derby City Council have taken on redistricting efforts to update Derby’s ward boundaries – with a tentative plan approved in October.
Per Derby Charter Ordinance 60, adopted in January 2021, the city is divided into four wards with two council members representing each ward. Boundaries for each ward are allowed to be adjusted in even-numbered years, but the ordinance also requires the City Council make adjustments in those years if the maximum population deviation within the wards exceeds 10%.
Currently, the maximum population deviation is nearly 34%. Additionally, while circumstances can allow for greater variation, the target goals are for the population of each ward to be within 5% of the average ward population – which is also not met with Derby’s current ward boundaries. The closest is Ward I, with a population 9.5% greater than the average.
“You can go outside of that, you just have to have good reason for it,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus.
According to constitutional principles, wards should be divided “nearly as equal in population as possible.” Working toward that goal, city staff created around 15 redistricting maps, striving to get within the 10% maximum population deviation and 5% deviation of each ward.
With the pattern in which Derby is growing – to the north and east – there was some consideration of that taken into the redistricting process as well.
“A lot of cities look at their growth and future growth potential in balancing those numbers,” said city attorney Jacque Butler.
Questions were raised about fitting with current voting districts, which Mangus noted is not taken into consideration. That is where the county comes in, as the Sedgwick County Election Office also has to sign off on the redistricting map so necessary alterations to wards and voting precincts can be made ahead of the next election.
Initially, council members gave preference to a map that would not shift the ward of current members – though policies were outlined that would allow members to serve out their terms with an option to seek reelection in their new ward after. With that, additional map options were requested and presented to the council at its Oct. 25 meeting.
At that meeting meeting, the council also heard from Derby High School senior Clayton Griswold, calling for council members not to focus on reelection concerns but on the central directive of the ordinance behind redistricting – balance.
“The goal is to do what is best for the people of Derby,” Griswold said.
While only one initial redistricting option was able to meet the ordinance requirements, staff brought back three additional options that would work on Oct. 25 – with members showing preference for the third of those options.
Council’s preferred option included a 8% total population deviation, with the largest ward (Ward III) 5% of the average ward population and the smallest (Ward I) 3% below – which leaves room for growth.
“As far as representation, I think it’s a better fit,” said council member Rick Coleman.
“It is a little bit of a turf battle,” Mayor Randy White said, “…but we all understand that we need to do it.”
Moving forward, the City Council selected option 3C as its preferred redistricting map, which will be brought before the Sedgwick County Election Office – sometime before the 2023 election – to make sure voting districts can be worked out. Once that occurs, Mangus noted the next formal step is for the Derby City Council to adopt an ordinance with the legal descriptions of the new wards, to be brought back at a later meeting.