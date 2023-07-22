Like the average customer walking onto lots right now, the city of Derby is having a tough time buying cars at the moment.
A little over a year after entering into a fleet leasing agreement with Enterprise, challenges remain, which has led to city to reassess its approach and shift gears to a hybrid model. The city will still continue to lease hard-to-find vehicles through Enterprise (police units, one-ton trucks, etc.) but will also look to purchase some through its own authority as needs – and availability – arise.
Staff noted changing the approach has little to do with the efforts of Enterprise and more to do with national supply and demand issues the city and so many others continue to face.
“The leasing program actually increases our opportunities to find vehicles,” said Deputy City Manager Dan Bronson. “We also search on our own, which is often challenging due to limited availability locally.”
Additionally, vehicle costs remain high. While governments were able to get discounts before, current market demand has led to retailers selling vehicles at full price – whether to an individual buyer or government entity.
City Manager Kiel Mangus noted during a recent Derby City Council meeting that interest and equity have been the biggest challenges – increasing costs to lease while resale value for city vehicles has dropped lower in recent months.
Originally, the plan called for the city to replace 98 total vehicles through the lease agreement, with 10 having been replaced so far.
Most notably, the Derby Police Department has been hit hard, with orders for new Ford Interceptors not being fulfilled due to limited supply. That has led the city to shift its focus and pursue Dodge Durangos (with the same pursuit capabilities) to meet department needs, something Enterprise was able to help with recently.
“The reason we’re able to get police units now is because we changed a lot of them over to the Durango, which they actually had some availability on,” Bronson said.
Derby is set to get two Interceptors shortly with an order in for three Durangos as well. Illustrating its hybrid approach, staff also brought a purchase request for a Chevy Malibu before the council recently. The Malibu would be a staff vehicle, not a patrol unit, for the Derby PD – with the city reserving purchasing authority for similar vehicles in the future.
Because of current market conditions, the city had to place a $500 deposit to hold the Malibu, which is leading the city to look at adjusting its purchasing policy in the near future as well to help address current issues.
“You run into some scenarios where they have them and then they sell them just as quickly as they get them,” Bronson said. “In the future, we’ll just have to be more flexible with our purchasing capabilities.”