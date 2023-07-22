Fleet Leasing

Due to supply issues, the city of Derby is adapting its vehicle purchasing policy but still leasing through Enterprise for tough to find units like Dodge Durangos (pictured) to be used by Derby PD.

 COURTESY

Like the average customer walking onto lots right now, the city of Derby is having a tough time buying cars at the moment.

A little over a year after entering into a fleet leasing agreement with Enterprise, challenges remain, which has led to city to reassess its approach and shift gears to a hybrid model. The city will still continue to lease hard-to-find vehicles through Enterprise (police units, one-ton trucks, etc.) but will also look to purchase some through its own authority as needs – and availability – arise.

