Derby City Manager Kathy Sexton recently announced her plan to conclude service at the city on Dec. 10, 2021. Sexton has been city manager since 2006.
“Although I am retiring from KPERS (Kansas Public Employee Retirement System), I intend to work in other capacities and certainly will continue to serve in other ways,” Sexton said. “Derby has top-notch staff and elected officials; they are who I will most miss. The Derby community is to be commended for the pride they take in their community and their support of the city.”
In Derby, the city manager reports to the city council (eight members elected in four wards) and the mayor (elected at large). In the coming weeks, the governing body will determine whether it will hire a search firm to manage the recruitment process or if it will pursue another route to fill the position.
“Kathy has devoted nearly 16 years to Derby, and she has made a real difference here,” said Mayor Randy White. “I am proud of all that our city staff and our community have accomplished during her tenure.”
Sexton is 53 years old and is a native Kansan. She previously served as Assistant Sedgwick County Manager. She is past president of the Kansas Association of City/County Management and currently serves as a trustee of the new KACM Foundation to support scholarships for future city and county managers.
“I cannot say enough about Kathy’s professionalism and leadership,” said City Council President Nick Engle. “The city is in excellent financial shape and the staff is prepared to continue to meet the challenges of a growing community. The council will move quickly to begin the process of selecting our next city manager.”