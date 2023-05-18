Derby City Manager Kiel Mangus recently received the credentialed manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. He is one of 1,400 local government management professionals worldwide currently credentialed through the ICMA program.
To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.