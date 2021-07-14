At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020, the city of Derby was in the early stages of its annual budgeting process for 2021
Given the economic impact of COVID-19 though, city staff had to quickly pivot and make adjustments to the previous year’s budget, projecting a potential shortfall of roughly $1.6 million.
Entering the current budgeting process, though, the Derby City Council received good news – as staff reported revenue was actually up $1.2 million for 2020 and expenditures came in $1 million under budget.
With those rosy financial figures, the city of Derby has been able to look at the bigger picture in terms of the federal funding it has received for COVID-19 over the past year.
In 2020, the city received $720,000 in funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act – with the funding amount determined by Sedgwick County (which was the receiving party in regards to CARES funds).
“That was indirect,” said Kiel Mangus, assistant city manager. “The county shared it with cities, and they did it based upon population, so we got a portion of the county’s money they got last year.”
Derby used the CARES funds to help cover wages for firefighters, expenses for other eligible first responders dealing with COVID and the purchase of personal protective equipment (i.e., masks, cleaners, plexiglass, etc.).
Additionally, the city was able to apply for grants through the Kansas Department of Commerce – receiving $132,000 in funding that was distributed to 12 local Derby businesses to assist in reopening amid the pandemic.
The latest round of funding, which Mangus said is the last that city knows of for certain, is the biggest and most directly supportive of the city. Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Derby is set to receive nearly $3.8 million in federal funding. The city is scheduled to get half of that this month and the other half in July 2022.
Having until 2026 to spend the ARPA funding, plans are already in place for how that money will be used in Derby. Given the CARES funding already received going toward PPE and the city’s strong financial position, Derby is able to earmark that federal support for a major project that is a current focus of the city – improvements for wastewater treatment and the creation of a new water treatment facility.
“We didn’t have the revenue loss, so when you don’t have the revenue loss you’re restricted basically to direct COVID costs, which are like PPE, those types of things – which we really used the CARES Act money for, so we really didn’t have those needs as much for that – or water/wastewater/stormwater projects. That’s the other category that’s eligible,” Mangus said.
Falling within the guidelines of ARPA, the federal funding is intended to go toward design of both wastewater treatment improvements and the new water treatment facility starting in 2021, while funds will also be utilized for construction of said wastewater improvements in 2023.
Given that water impacts the entire community, the plans to direct federal funding toward the treatment facility were seen as the best use and one that could potentially help out taxpayers in Derby considering the scope of the project.
“This direct-funding from ARPA being used on water and wastewater is going to be a positive benefit for the entire community, residents and businesses. We’re glad we’re able to get and utilize this money to help the community as we continue to grow,” Mangus said. “We have a wastewater master plan that has identified over $25 million in improvements over the next several years and we are in the process of looking at a water treatment plant that is estimated somewhere in the $18 million range. My hope is that the impact with this will be that we can use some of this money to offset some of those costs as we kind of evaluate rates for water and wastewater.”