Upon second reading, the Derby City Council approved (6-0) a number of updates to the fee ordinance at its Dec. 28 meeting. Chiefly, the changes dealt with fees for land use development and Rock River Rapids.
For land use development, a $250 fee was added for the administrative adjustment process while vacation ($250) and variance ($150) fees were increased to $350 in alignment with zone change fees – since all require public hearings.
At Rock River Rapids, changes implemented will see daily admission rates – as well as group pricing rates and Otter Party package rates per attendee – increase by $1. Full price season passes will go up $5 and rental prices will increase by approximately 20%. Also, a discount on rentals in June will be discontinued.