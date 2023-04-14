Pet Ordinance

The city is looking at implementing a new pet ownership policy to limit Derby households to six total pets (regardless of whether they are cats or dogs).

 FILE

Based on recent updates to its priority list, the City Council reviewed some new options for policy on pet ownership in Derby during its April 11 meeting. 

Currently, per city policy, a maximum of four dogs and four cats (6 months or older) are allowed in residential homes in Derby.

0
0
0
0
0