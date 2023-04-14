Based on recent updates to its priority list, the City Council reviewed some new options for policy on pet ownership in Derby during its April 11 meeting.
Currently, per city policy, a maximum of four dogs and four cats (6 months or older) are allowed in residential homes in Derby.
Hannah Chegwidden, assistant to the city manager, researched the policies and processes of other communities to bring back to the council for feedback during its most recent meeting.
Reviewing the policies of other first class cities, staff reported that all have some sort of limitation on pet ownership – with Derby being on the higher end of the spectrum. The most dogs allowed by any city is four (in line with Derby’s current policy), though Chegwidden said a majority have lower limits of two to three dogs per household.
Of the new options presented, one would be to change the ownership limit to six total pets – with no limitations on cats versus dogs.
“Six pets of one kind in a residential home is much higher than any other first class cities currently allow,” Chegwidden said.
“To me, it’s a good compromise,” City Manager Kiel Mangus said, in relation to Derby’s current policy.
Currently, there are no homes in Derby with more than six licensed pets (three would be at the maximum if such an ordinance were adopted). However, Chegwidden also pointed out that Derby currently has around 1,500 licensed pets – but the estimated total for the entire city is 6,000 pets, with many currently unlicensed.
With that, the other option Chegwidden reported was to initiate a special permitting process for households to add additional dogs or cats over the current maximum of four.
To create a permitting process would require the addition of applications, an associated fee, feedback letters from neighbors, inspection protocols and an appeals process.
“If we do create the exception permitting process, there is some concern about staff time,” Chegwidden said, recommending against that option.
Moving the pet limit to six total would have minimal impact, while the additional of a special permitting process would require fees to cover staff time.
A majority of council members were in favor of the proposed six pet limit, though Elizabeth Stanton questioned what that would mean for those fostering pets.
“When somebody has a heart like that, that they’re willing to take in a stray for a short period of time – and it’s not going to live there forever with the neighbors,” Stanton said, “would we potentially work with that person?”
Mangus noted staff would work with individuals in those cases, but also noted fosters are not typically licensing pets given the temporary housing situation.
The licensing issue was also brought up, with Mangus stating that the city is not actively looking for homes with more than four dogs and/or cats currently.
Animal control officers will get called out by neighboring residents to address constant barkers, malnourished pets or other specific issues. Having a limit draws a “line in the sand” and gives the city some enforcement options.
“This kind of puts a stopgap on that so we’re not inviting future issues,” council member Nick Engle said.
Engle, like others, was in favor of the proposed six pet limit, as the permitting process sounded a little unnecessary – though he noted he would be open to future discussion.
Staff stated kennels have different regulations and the city also has other ordinances (i.e., a chicken ordinance) regarding additional animal ownership. Licensing was also recommended primarily for lost pets to quickly be returned home.
Feedback was given to staff, who will now bring back an ordinance for adoption at a future meeting.