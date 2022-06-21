At a City of Derby budget workshop on June 14, Enterprise Fleet Management presented a fleet vehicle leasing program to staff and council members. Other communities in Kansas are using lease programs with success, according to Enterprise representatives.
Initially, the city sells their vehicles to Enterprise. The city then gets newer vehicles, which it leases from the company. After a lease period, Enterprise then sells the city-leased vehicles and the purchase price would then go toward new lease payments.
The concept allows the fleet to be updated without expending the full amount of the purchase price of a vehicle. The program offers other stated benefits that include reduced maintenance costs and a decrease in the average fleet vehicle age from 10 years to 3 years.
The leasing option could be reconsidered for possible implementation at a future city council meeting.