EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
Emergency crews responded to Derby's water park Thursday evening after lifeguards performed a water rescue on a young attendee, city officials said in a news release.
The release states a lifeguard identified a 9-year-old girl in distress in one of the park's pools at approximately 6:45 p.m. before performing a water rescue. It is unclear how long the girl was underwater.
Derby Fire and Rescue responded to the call within two minutes. Sedgwick County EMS also responded.
The girl was transported in critical condition by Sedgwick County EMS to an undisclosed hospital in Wichita.
Rock River Rapids closed at 7 p.m. All evening classes were canceled. The park will reopen at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The release states there have been no "serious incidents" at the park since its opening in 2004. The city commended lifeguards for their response, saying they are well trained for emergency situations.