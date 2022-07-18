The city of Derby recently announced it will be launching a new Third Thursday art-focused event series next month. The first installation is scheduled to be held jointly at Warren Riverview Park and the Derby Public Library from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18.
As part of the series, Third Thursday events will feature art exhibits, live music, food trucks and more during the fall (scheduled through October).
Seeing the model of Final Friday events in Dodge City and Wichita, Director of Communications Kristy Bansemer noted the city wanted to tailor a similar event that would engage citizens in the city parks – setting it on Thursday to avoid conflicts with football through the fall.
“Building community and bringing people together is important. Focusing on arts and culture is also a valuable part of communities. We want to give residents and visitors to Derby a meaningful experience when they attend Third Thursday,” Bansemer said. “Whether it’s a song they hear, a painting they see or purchase, or a longtime friend they run into at an event. We also want them to visit and enjoy Derby’s beautiful parks.”
For the inaugural Aug. 18 event, Rita Tillison will be the featured artist at Warren Riverview, with proceeds of art sales going to a community in Uganda. Live music will be provided by Derby’s J. Michael Terrell (6-7:30 p.m.) and the Lisa Hittle Jazz Duo (7:30-9 p.m.). Food and drink vendors participating include Addie M’s Ice Cream, Cheesepanzee, Hot to Trot and Shaken or Stirred Bartending.
At the library, Kayann Aushman will be the featured artist, with a reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and live music will be provided by musical duo On Tap.
Events for September and October are planned to be held at Madison Avenue Central Park. For now, those are the only other series events planned, but Bansemer said staff will monitor participation in Third Thursdays and will look to expand dates and locations from there.
“We are going to gauge how the fall events go and see if we might be able to continue with another series of events in early 2023. If not early 2023, we will look at the August, September, October time frame again,” Bansemer said. “We look forward to these events and possibly expanding the number of locations to visit in the future.”
Third Thursday is sponsored jointly by the city and the Derby Public Library, with the former looking to get more organizations and businesses involved as the event continues. Those interested in getting involved can call the city at 788-1519. For more information on the series in general, visit Derbyks.com/thirdthursday.