The city of Derby is collaborating with Sedgwick County to host two upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The first clinic will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Pavilion at Madison Avenue Central Park. The second will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Pavilion.
The clinics will offer both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. All three dose options of Pfizer will be available.
Those considering the third dose can review information at sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/additional-dose-information to determine if they qualify.
Individuals who received the first two doses of the Moderna vaccine should receive the booster at the same location. Other clinics can be found at www.vaccines.gov.