The city is hosting a Movie in the Park event this week at High Park. The movie is Disney’s “Onward.” The free event, sponsored by Don Hattan Dealerships, is from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and will be asked to social distance. All ages are welcome. Coolers are allowed, but alcohol is prohibited. High Park is located at 2801 E. James.
City hosting Movie in the Park this Friday
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read