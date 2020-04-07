The City of Derby is working in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and McConnell Air Force Base to extend the USDA Wildlife Management Program into Derby.
The goal of the program is to reduce ducks and geese residing in and around the ponds in High Park and other public bodies of water. This environmental work protects our service men and women who fly at McConnell through prevention of dangerous flight path hazards caused by waterfowl.
Through the program, residents may see representatives of the USDA with members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) in and around public bodies of water. The contractors will be easily identifiable by their uniforms and vehicles.
“Derby is happy to work with the USDA and the KDWP to ensure the safety and longevity of our feathered friends while protecting our McConnell family and our environment,” said Robert Mendoza, Director of Public Works.
“Residents can help by not feeding the ducks and geese living around ponds in Derby.”
Look for the informational signs being installed near ponds in High Park to better understand how to protect wild waterfowl. If you have questions or concerns, call Public Works at 788-0301.